Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

GATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

GATO opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 68.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 55,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $55,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

