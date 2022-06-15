Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.
GATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
GATO opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
