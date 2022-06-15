Michael A. Volanoski Sells 2,593 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QTWO stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $108.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after buying an additional 148,983 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

