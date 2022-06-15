Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

