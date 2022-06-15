Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

CABA opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

