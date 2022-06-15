Mortimer Berkowitz III Buys 16,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Mortimer Berkowitz III bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEC opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alphatec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

