Jerry Marshall Gunter Buys 663,000 Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$732,450.

CVE DM opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. Datametrex AI Limited has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

