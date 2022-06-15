Jerry Marshall Gunter Buys 663,000 Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$732,450.
CVE DM opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. Datametrex AI Limited has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00.
Datametrex AI Company Profile
