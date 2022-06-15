Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Buys 29,001 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SFE stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

