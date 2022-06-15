Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 7,329 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

