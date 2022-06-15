Mill Road Capital III, L.P. Sells 11,700 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$140,965.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,825,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,327,934.26.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$49,947.69.

On Monday, April 18th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 64,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total transaction of C$812,616.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 500 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$6,175.00.

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$897.36 million and a PE ratio of 26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.19 and a 52 week high of C$12.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

