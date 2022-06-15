Thomas J. Gardner Sells 20,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UAVS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

