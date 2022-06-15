Thomas J. Gardner Sells 20,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of UAVS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.32.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems (Get Rating)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.