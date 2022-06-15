Blackford F. Brauer Buys 5,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CBSH stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

