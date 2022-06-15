Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 10,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Charles Bracher sold 30,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.