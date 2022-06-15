Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,300 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the May 15th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 764.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.35.
