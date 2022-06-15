Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 318.0 days.
Swiss Life stock opened at $551.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.51. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $485.00 and a twelve month high of $664.00.
Swiss Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
