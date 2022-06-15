Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 318.0 days.

Swiss Life stock opened at $551.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.51. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $485.00 and a twelve month high of $664.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

