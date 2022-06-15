Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the May 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 858.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:STGYF opened at 4.05 on Wednesday. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of 4.05 and a 1-year high of 6.00.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

