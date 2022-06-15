S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $246.20

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.20 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 248.20 ($3.01), with a volume of 434377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.26).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFOR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 858 ($10.41).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 433.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit bought 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £49,599 ($60,200.27).

S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.