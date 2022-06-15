Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,000 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the May 15th total of 1,670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Shares of SWMAF stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.
About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)
