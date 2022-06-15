Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,312.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,312 ($28.06) and last traded at GBX 2,314 ($28.09), with a volume of 12862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,384 ($28.94).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,450 ($29.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,450 ($29.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,360 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.93) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($36.53).

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,608.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

