Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,895.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,895 ($35.14) and last traded at GBX 2,901.85 ($35.22), with a volume of 22501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,945 ($35.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,228.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 19.50 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

