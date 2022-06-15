Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,642.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,642 ($32.07) and last traded at GBX 2,646 ($32.12), with a volume of 17242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,696 ($32.72).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,420 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,497.33 ($42.45).

The firm has a market cap of £7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,928.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,187.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

