Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 91,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,452,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,045. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

