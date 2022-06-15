Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 163,098 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,176,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $30.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.