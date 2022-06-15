Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $305,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $360,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 341,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.