22,170 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.