Castleark Management LLC Sells 22,800 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

