NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 93,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 148,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 86,140 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.