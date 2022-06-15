Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.68%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

