Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 471,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

