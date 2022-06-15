Castleark Management LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 139,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,204.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 115,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

MANH stock opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

