Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

