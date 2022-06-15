Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 115,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.