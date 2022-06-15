Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $3,409,906 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

