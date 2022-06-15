Castleark Management LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

