Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,663.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

