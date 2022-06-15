Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Antero Midstream by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Antero Midstream by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

