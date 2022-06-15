Castleark Management LLC Increases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 409.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $191,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $78,756,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,594,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

