Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

