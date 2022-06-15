Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of OXY opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

