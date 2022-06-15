Castleark Management LLC Has $683,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

