Castleark Management LLC Sells 27,300 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485,767 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,729 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 342,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

