Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

