Christopher J. Boever Buys 250,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,645.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 7.75. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.47.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products.
