Edward Muransky Acquires 18,560 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,622.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Edward Muransky acquired 1,440 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

