Brian Mcmanus Buys 9,200 Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Stock

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.99. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.56 and a 1 year high of C$33.64.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9206981 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNS. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.81.

About Uni-Select (Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.