Christopher Oddleifson Sells 3,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

