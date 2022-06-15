Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Sells C$237,877.75 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Director Robert Mintak sold 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$237,877.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,558,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,698,740.11.

Robert Mintak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Mintak sold 10,772 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.84, for a total value of C$62,873.30.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Robert Mintak sold 29,570 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$222,207.82.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.