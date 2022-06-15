Janesh Moorjani Sells 2,663 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESTC stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.