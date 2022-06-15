Janesh Moorjani Sells 2,663 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESTC stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.