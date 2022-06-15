Gregory Smith Sells 24,750 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$191,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,523,958.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gregory Smith acquired 6,405 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,446.60.

On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$377,436.00.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

