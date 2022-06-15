Irma Loya Tuder Acquires 2,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

