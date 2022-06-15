Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 32,587 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

